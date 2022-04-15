Supreme Court directs CPCB to conduct surprise inspections at brick kilns in NCR

"The officers of both Central Pollution Control Board and the State Pollution Control Boards shall conduct surprise inspections without any notice and warning to the persons running the units from time to time to ensure that the production is being carried out in terms of the aforesaid notification.

"Production will be further subject to the condition that it will be limited to the production capacity as per the consent granted by the respective state pollution control boards," the bench said.

The apex court also directed that persons running the units shall report at the end of every cycle, the actual total production which has been carried out in their units (arising out of each cycle) to the respective state pollution control boards.

"The state pollution control boards shall promptly intimate the Central Pollution Control Board, the said figures and on the date of the next hearing, the Central Pollution Control Board will produce a chart showing the production so that the Court may analyse as to whether there is a violation of this Court's order.

"The Central Pollution Control Board and the state pollution control board will monitor the impact of the pollution which is generated as a result of the units being permitted to operate, and actually carrying out the production in such form as is measurable," the bench said while posting the matter for hearing on May 6.