Supreme Court dismisses plea against bail for Gauri Lankesh murder accused

The Supreme Court has dismissed a plea by Kavitha Lankesh against a Karnataka High Court order granting bail to an accused in the murder case of her elder sister and journalist Gauri Lankesh.

A bench of justices Bela M. Trivedi and S.C. Sharma noted that the accused, Mohan Nayak, has cooperated with the trial court in the proceedings and has not sought any adjournment.

"Under the circumstances, we are not inclined to interfere with the impugned orders passed by the high court. However, it is directed that the trial court shall expeditiously conduct the trial and all the parties shall cooperate with the trial court in concluding the trial.

"It goes without saying that if the respondent — accused — does not cooperate or ask for unnecessary adjournment(s) or commits breach of any condition, the State of Karnataka or the complainant shall be at liberty to apply for cancellation of bail, and if any such application is filed, the same shall be decided on its own merits and in accordance with law," the bench said.