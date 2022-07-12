Supreme Court extends interim bail granted to Zubair in UP FIR

The top court's order came on a plea by Zubair seeking quashing of the FIR registered against him at Sitapur.



On July 8, the Supreme Court granted an interim bail for five days to Zubair in connection with a case registered against him by the Uttar Pradesh Police for a tweet, where he allegedly called Hindu seers 'hatemongers'.



A vacation bench comprising Justices Indira Banerjee and J.K. Maheshwari said: "The petitioner shall be granted interim bail in connection with FIR...June 1, 2022 lodged at P.S. Khairabad, District Sitapur, Uttar Pradesh for a period of five days from today or until further orders of the Regular Bench on terms and conditions to be imposed by the Judicial Magistrate-I, Sitapur, which shall include the conditions that the petitioner shall not post any tweets and shall not tamper with any evidence, electronic or otherwise in Bengaluru or anywhere else."