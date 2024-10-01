SC extends stay on demolitions, will lay down pan-India guidelines

The Supreme Court on Tuesday, 1 October, extended its earlier order on freezing demolitions across the country without the permission of the top court as it reserved its decision on laying down pan-India directives.

A bench of Justices B.R. Gavai and K.V. Viswanathan reserved its orders on laying down pan-India directives governing demolitions of unauthorised structures after several petitions were filed before the apex court alleging that demolitions were carried out by several state authorities without sufficient notice.

Solicitor general (SG) Tushar Mehta, the second highest law officer of the Centre, suggested that service of notice should be effected through a registered post. In case, the registered post is not accepted, notice may be served through alternative means, including affixing on walls of the property in question, SG Mehta said.

He flagged that the pan-India guidelines are being issued by the highest court of the land based on a few instances alleging that one particular community is being targeted.

At this, the apex court said, “We are a secular country. Whatever directions will be passed, will apply pan-India irrespective of the religion. We do not intend to protect encroachments on public roads, footpaths, railway lines, etc. If there is any religious structure in the middle of the road, be it gurudwara, dargah or temple, it cannot obstruct the public. Public interest and safety is paramount.”

“What we are loudly thinking is that protect the property (alleged unauthorised structure) after demolition order is passed, say 10-15 days to allow exercise of appellate remedy and in case, a court entertains the grievance, the question of stay should be decided within a month,” it added.