Supreme Court fixes 5 September for hearing Arvind Kejriwal’s pleas

The Supreme Court on Friday, 23 August, fixed 5 September for hearing pleas filed by Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal seeking bail and challenging his arrest by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the alleged excise policy scam.

A bench, headed by justice Surya Kant decided to adjourn the proceedings after additional solicitor general S.V. Raju sought a week's time to file a reply on behalf of the CBI.

ASG Raju said that the central investigative agency has already filed its response in one of the petitions filed by CM Kejriwal.

On the other hand, senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, representing the AAP supremo, claimed that the reply was filed late on Thursday by CBI with a deliberate design.

Ultimately, the Bench, also comprising Justice Ujjal Bhuyan, allowed the CBI to file its counter affidavit in the matter and granted 2-day time to petitioner to file rejoinder, if any.