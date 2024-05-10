Supreme Court gives Arvind Kejriwal interim bail till 1 June

In a big relief to Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, the Supreme Court on Friday, 10 May, ordered him to be released on interim bail in the excise policy case till 1 June.

A bench presided over by justice Sanjiv Khanna said that the AAP supremo will have to surrender on 2 June.

The bench, also comprising justice Dipankar Datta, said that a detailed order containing reasons for the decision would be uploaded later in the evening.

On Thursday, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) opposed the grant of interim relief saying that a politician can claim no “special status” higher than that of an ordinary citizen and is as much liable to be arrested and detained for committing offences as any other citizen.

The affidavit filed by ED’s deputy director stated that there is no principle that justifies giving differential treatment to a politician for campaigning over a farmer or a businessman who wishes to pursue his vocation.