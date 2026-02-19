SC grants bail to filmmaker Vikram Bhatt in cheating case

The case stems from a complaint filed by Ajay Murdia, founder of Indira IVF and Fertility Centre and a resident of Udaipur, who alleged that Bhatt and his wife induced him to invest over Rs 30 crore in a proposed biopic on his late wife, promising substantial returns. According to the complaint, the funds were misappropriated and diverted for personal use instead of being utilised for the film project.

Murdia has alleged cheating and criminal breach of trust, claiming that fake bills were generated under different names to facilitate the transfer of money. The complaint further states that the funds meant for film production were deposited into accounts controlled by the accused.

The couple was arrested in Mumbai in December last year and brought to Udaipur for investigation. On 31 January, the Rajasthan High Court had rejected their bail applications. Apart from Vikram and Shwetambari Bhatt, Udaipur-based Dinesh Kataria and Bhatt’s manager, Mehboob Ansari, were also arrested by Rajasthan Police on 7 December, 2025, in connection with the case.

With the Supreme Court’s latest order granting bail and encouraging mediation, the focus now shifts to possible settlement talks even as the criminal proceedings continue.

With PTI inputs