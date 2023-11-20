SC issues notice to Kerala governor, plea to be heard on 24 November

The Supreme Court issued a notice on Monday to the chief secretary to the governor and the Union government on a plea filed by the Kerala government against state governor Arif Mohammed Khan, alleging that he was delaying the assent of bills passed by the state assembly. The plea will be heard on 24 November.

The bench comprising Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra has requested the presence of attorney-general R Venkatramani and solicitor-general Tushar Mehta in the matter.

Senior advocate KK Venugopal, who is appearing for the state government, stated that the governor of any state is part of the legislature under Article 168 of the Constitution. “For every State, there shall be a Legislature which shall consist of the Governor and two Houses to be known respectively as the Legislative Council and the Legislative Assembly,” states Article 168.