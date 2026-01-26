SC not meant to justify executive actions denying liberty, human rights: Justice Bhuyan

Supreme Court judge Justice Ujjal Bhuyan has delivered a series of pointed remarks on the role of the judiciary, underlining that the Supreme Court’s core mandate is to uphold personal liberty, human rights and constitutional principles — not to rationalise executive action that curtails freedoms.

Speaking on Sunday, 25 January at a panel discussion in Goa organised by the Supreme Court Advocates-on-Record Association, Justice Bhuyan emphasised the need for the judiciary to speak in one coherent voice and develop consistent jurisprudence so that law is uniformly followed across courts and foreign jurisdictions are confident in cooperating with India on matters such as extradition of white-collar criminals.

He asserted that while individual perceptions on legal issues may vary, there must be no divergence on fundamental principles of law that underpin liberty and justice for all.

“The very existence of the Supreme Court is for upholding personal liberty and human rights. The Supreme Court is not established to justify executive actions denying liberty and violation of human rights,” Justice Bhuyan said, stressing the need for clarity and consistency in judicial pronouncements.

He also called on investigating agencies to bolster their credibility and avoid any perception of selective targeting — especially when political dynamics shift — linking institutional integrity with broader faith in the rule of law.

On Saturday, delivering the G.V. Pandit Memorial Lecture on 'Constitutional Morality and Democratic Governance' in Pune, Justice Bhuyan elaborated on what he regards as a key threat to judicial independence: undue influence in the judicial appointments and transfer process.