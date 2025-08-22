Supreme Court orders BLAs to make haste to return rights of 65 lakh voters by 1 Sept

After hearing from counsel for the Election Commission that 1.6 lakh BLAs (booth-level agents) filing 10 forms enumeration forms a day — either digitally or in person — should be able to cover the entire 65 lakh list of deletions within a week (1.6 lakh x 10 persons a day being 16 lakh verifications and updated filings a day), the Supreme Court of India has gone ahead on 22 August, Friday, to direct that BLAs of all political parties should endeavour to facilitate the fresh submissions for the approximately 65 lakh persons excluded from the draft rolls of the ECI in the first phase of the special intensive revision (SIR) exercise in Bihar.

Senior advocate Rakesh Dwivedi has submitted that there was "no time-squeeze" for BLAs in getting the new forms of their constituency's voters in by 1 September, seeing as today is just 22 August and 16 lakh forms can be submitted a day.

The Supreme Court has accordingly ordered: "We direct the Bihar CEO to issue notice to the president/working president/general secretary of the political parties.

"They shall be represented in Court and file their status reports.

"We clarify:

"(i) An individual person at their own or with assistance of BLAs are entitled to apply online; not necessary to submit application in physical form.

"(ii) BLAs of all political parties are directed to make endeavour that the approximately 65 lakh persons not included in the draft rolls are facilitated, except those who are dead or have voluntarily migrated, in submitting their objections by the cut-off date of 1 September.

"(iii) Wherever physical forms are submitted, BLOs are directed to acknowledge receipt. However, such acknowledgment shall not be proof that the form is complete in all respects."