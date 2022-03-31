Supreme Court orders fresh mop-up round counselling for NEET-PG 2021-221

On March 28, the Supreme Court sought response from DGHS on petitions filed by various groups of doctors seeking participation in mop-up round of NEET-PG 2021-22 counselling.



Senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan, representing some petitioners, submitted before the apex court that after the second round of counselling, his clients were allotted the seats and later DGHS issued two notices to bring into the pool some seats which were not available to them. Sankaranarayanan said hundreds of seats were added to the pool as a result people not on merit were given seats, which were not available to his clients.



Senior advocate Sanjay Hegde, representing another set of petitioners, submitted that people who were much lower in rank than his clients will get better discipline.



The bench noted that staying the process of counselling will be a very extreme step. It added, "If we cancel the seats, then we will have to cancel all the admissions, which would further delay the whole processa..".



The apex court order came on petitions filed by a group of doctors seeking to participate in mop-up round of NEET-PG 2021-22 counselling. A group of petitioners contended that after round one of the counselling, they joined a discipline, but were not allowed to upgrade in round two. They sought permission to appear in the mop-up round.