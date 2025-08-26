Supreme Court orders probe into Vantara amid growing scrutiny over wildlife imports

Vantara, the vast zoological rescue and rehabilitation facility in Jamnagar, Gujarat, linked to the Reliance conglomerate, has come under intensifying national and international scrutiny following allegations of irregularities in its acquisition of animals.

The centre, which houses tens of thousands of species sourced from across the globe, faces accusations of insufficient transparency over its imports and of inadvertently fuelling the illegal wildlife trade.

Animal rights groups, conservationists and investigative journalists have questioned the origins of several species reportedly brought into the sanctuary, alleging that some may have been obtained from questionable or small-scale suppliers abroad.

Critics argue that by sourcing animals in this way, the sanctuary may be incentivising the illegal capture of exotic wildlife, undermining international conservation efforts.

Supreme Court Intervention

Concerns over the legality of Vantara’s operations reached the Supreme Court earlier this year when two writ petitions were filed, seeking a thorough investigation into its compliance with international conventions and domestic law.

Petitioners demanded that the facility’s adherence to the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES) be verified, alongside its financial practices and animal welfare standards.

Responding to the petitions, a bench led by Justices Pankaj Mithal and P B Varale constituted a four-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) on 25 August 2025.

Headed by former Supreme Court judge J Chelameswar, the panel has been tasked with conducting an independent fact-finding inquiry into the allegations. The SIT must submit its report by 12 September 2025, following which the matter will return to court for consideration.

Media Pressure and International Spotlight

The controversy has been compounded by claims of media suppression in India. Reports critical of Vantara have frequently been withdrawn from domestic outlets, often following legal or extralegal pressure.

While Reliance has previously pursued defamation and contempt cases, such as one filed unsuccessfully against Himal Southasian magazine, international media from countries including Germany and South Africa continue to publish investigative accounts on the sanctuary.

The contrast has fuelled debate over press freedom and the challenges facing Indian journalists covering corporate-linked issues.