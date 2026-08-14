SC quashes FIRs against Samay Raina, four others over disability remarks

The Supreme Court on Friday, 14 August quashed the FIRs and criminal proceedings against comedian Samay Raina and four others over remarks about persons with disabilities, taking note of their subsequent efforts to promote awareness and dignity of the community.

Besides Raina, the court granted relief to comedians and social media personalities Vipul Goyal, Balraj Paramjeet Singh Ghai, Sonali Thakkar and Nishant Jagdish Tanwar.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Surya Kant and comprising Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V. Mohana appreciated the efforts made by the five to engage with organisations working for persons with disabilities and raise awareness about their concerns.

The bench particularly noted their role in organising a chess tournament in March for persons with disabilities and helping raise awareness about organisations supporting them, including those working with people suffering from rare diseases such as Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA).

"Once there are genuine efforts, positive results are bound to be there," the bench said. "They are very bright youngsters. If they have started working in the positive direction, they will bring positive results."

The court was hearing a batch of pleas, including one filed by M/s Cure SMA Foundation of India, which works with people affected by SMA. The foundation had flagged remarks made by Raina, host of India's Got Latent, and the other four social media personalities.