SC rejects plea to shift Tirupati laddu adulteration trial outside Andhra

The Supreme Court rejects a plea to shift the Tirupati laddu adulteration trial outside Andhra Pradesh, citing insufficient grounds

The CBI-led SIT found no animal fat in the tested ghee samples but concluded they contained adulterants, including vegetable oils and laboratory esters

The ED has launched a money-laundering probe into alleged financial irregularities linked to the case, which remains politically contentious in Andhra Pradesh

The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to transfer the trial in the alleged Tirupati laddu adulteration case outside Andhra Pradesh, observing that the petitioners had failed to establish sufficient grounds for shifting the proceedings to another state.

A Bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and justice Joymalya Bagchi passed the order while hearing a criminal transfer petition filed by Machindra Shantaram Lanke and M/s Malganga Milk and Agro Products, seeking to move the trial outside Andhra Pradesh.

Appearing for the petitioners, senior advocate Siddharth Dave argued that repeated political statements by Andhra Pradesh chief minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and deputy chief minister Pawan Kalyan had raised concerns about the fairness of the prosecution.

"Prosecution has to be fair," Dave submitted, urging the court to transfer the proceedings to a neighbouring state where the case would not carry the same political and emotional significance.

Responding to the submission, the CJI-led Bench observed that the Supreme Court had already "silenced them all with our order". It added that the petitioners could approach the court again if similar concerns arose in the future.

The Bench accordingly declined to grant the transfer request, holding that no case had been made out for shifting the trial outside Andhra Pradesh.