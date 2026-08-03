SC rejects review plea over FIR against Anurag Thakur in ‘goli maro’ case

The Supreme Court has dismissed a review petition filed by CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat seeking reconsideration of its earlier decision refusing to order the registration of an FIR against BJP MP Anurag Thakur over his alleged "goli maro" slogan during the 2020 anti-CAA protests.

A Bench comprising justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta held that there was no error in its previous judgment warranting a review. The order, passed on 29 July, also rejected Karat's request for the matter to be heard in open court.

The Bench said it had examined the review petition and the grounds advanced in support of it but found no apparent error in its earlier ruling that would justify reconsideration. It also disposed of all pending applications connected with the case.

In its judgment delivered on 29 April, the Supreme Court had upheld the refusal to direct registration of an FIR against Thakur, while disagreeing with the legal reasoning adopted by the Delhi High Court and the trial court.