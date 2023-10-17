Supreme Court says no to same-sex marriage, refuses to amend Special Marriage Act

The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to grant legal status to same-sex couples to enter into marriages or have civil unions and refused to amend the provisions in the Special Marriage Act as requested by the petitioners. The court said that Parliament should decide on the issue as the top court cannot make laws, but can only interpret it.

The five-judge Supreme Court bench—comprising Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul, Justice Ravindra Bhat, Justice Hima Kohli and Justice PS Narasimha—heard for 10 days a batch of 20 petitions arguing for Constitutional recognition of same-sex marriage. The case was reserved for judgement on 11 May. The lead petition was filed by two Hyderabad-based queer men Supriyo Chakraborty and Abhay Dang, who have been living together.

During the hearing, the Supreme Court Constitution bench rendered four judgements – written by Chandrachud, Kaul, Bhat and Narasimha. The majority opinion was delivered by Justices Bhat, Kohli and Narasimha with Justice Narasimha wrote a separate, but concurring opinion. CJI Chandrachud and Justice Kaul delivered separate dissenting judgments.