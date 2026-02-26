Supreme Court seeks Centre, states’ response on PIL to curb false cases

The Supreme Court of India on Thursday issued notice on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking directions to the Union government and all states and Union Territories to install display boards at police stations and public offices warning citizens about the penal consequences of filing false complaints and fabricated evidence.

A Bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, along with justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M. Pancholi, passed the order after hearing submissions from petitioner advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay.

During the hearing, the CJI-led Bench underscored that the constitutional principle of fraternity must guide societal conduct and warned against the misuse of criminal law through false cases.

“The problem arises when false complaints are lodged. The poor complainant does not even know that a false case has been registered in his name and is being exploited,” the court observed, highlighting the serious consequences such misuse can have on innocent citizens.

What the petition seeks

The PIL calls for installation of display boards at police stations, tehsil offices, district courts, panchayat bhawans, municipal offices and educational institutions. These boards would inform citizens about the legal consequences of filing false complaints, false charges, false statements and fabricated evidence.

The petition argues that such preventive steps are essential to safeguard the right to life, liberty and dignity guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution. It contends that criminal law is frequently misused to settle personal, business or political scores, leading to harassment and prolonged litigation for innocent individuals.