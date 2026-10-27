SC seeks Centre’s response on protocol to protect women police during protests

The plea refers to recent protests in Delhi linked to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and demands for the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

It cites allegations of violence against police personnel, including women officers and constables, as well as the circulation of digitally manipulated content on social media.

The petitioner argues that women police personnel are frequently deployed in crowded and volatile situations where they face risks that may have a specific gender dimension. The plea also raises concerns about fabricated or manipulated digital material being presented to investigating agencies or courts before its authenticity can be independently verified.

According to the petition, the constitutional framework requires authorities to protect peaceful assemblies while ensuring that violence, unlawful use of force and sexual misconduct are addressed in accordance with the law and on the basis of reliable evidence.

The petitioner has argued that there is no published, uniform national protocol governing the safety of women police personnel during protests, the reporting and redressal of sexual harassment in the field, the independent examination of complaints against police personnel, and the preservation and authentication of electronic evidence.

The plea seeks directions to the Centre to frame a Women Police Personnel Protection and Protest Management Protocol applicable across the country.

It also calls for safeguards to preserve CCTV footage, body-worn camera recordings, control-room footage and other electronic evidence relating to protests, ensuring that such material remains available for independent scrutiny.

In addition, the petition seeks a framework for the forensic authentication of disputed digital content, an effective complaint mechanism for women police personnel and independent examination of allegations involving police misconduct.

The matter is scheduled to be heard again on 3 November.

With IANS inputs