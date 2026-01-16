Supreme Court stays Calcutta High Court order disqualifying Mukul Roy as MLA

The Supreme Court on Friday stayed a Calcutta High Court judgment that had disqualified senior politician Mukul Roy as a member of the West Bengal Legislative Assembly following his defection from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC).

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi suspended the high court’s order dated 13 November 2025, granting interim relief to Roy and effectively allowing him to retain his MLA status for now.

The Calcutta High Court had invoked the anti-defection law to disqualify Roy, marking the first time it exercised its constitutional powers to unseat an elected legislator on defection grounds.