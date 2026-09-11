SC stays reinstatement of IAS officer who made news over walking her dog

The Supreme Court has stayed the reinstatement of IAS officer Rinku Dhugga, whose compulsory retirement by the Centre was set aside by the Delhi High Court earlier this year.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V. Mohana issued notice to Dhugga on the Centre’s challenge to the Delhi High Court judgment. The bench also ordered that her reinstatement remain stayed pending further proceedings. The case will next be heard on 13 October.

The case dates back to a controversy in May 2022 involving Delhi’s Thyagaraj Stadium, where Dhugga was then serving as secretary of the Delhi government’s land and buildings department. Her husband, Sanjeev Khirwar, was then Delhi’s divisional commissioner.

The couple came under public scrutiny after reports and photographs emerged alleging that athletes and coaches were made to leave the Thyagaraj Stadium before its scheduled closing time so that Dhugga could walk her dog there. The controversy triggered widespread criticism and led to disciplinary proceedings against both officers.

Dhugga was subsequently issued a charge sheet for a minor penalty, while Khirwar was also awarded a minor punishment in connection with the incident. The Delhi High Court later noted that no disciplinary proceeding was ultimately pursued against Dhugga in relation to the stadium episode.

Dhugga was transferred to Arunachal Pradesh shortly after the controversy. She had joined the IAS in 1994 as part of the AGMUT cadre and had risen through the ranks to the super-time scale in 2010.