SC stresses ‘rule of law‘ in bulldozer demolitions, mandates 15-day notice

In a significant ruling on Wednesday, the Supreme Court mandated that no demolition of property may proceed without issuing a prior 15-day notice to the property owner, strictly adhering to statutory guidelines. The ruling aims to reinforce legal processes and curb arbitrary actions by authorities.

A bench comprising Justices B.R. Gavai and K.V. Vishwanathan specified that the notice must be served by registered post and visibly fixed on the outer wall of the structure in question. The notice should detail the nature of the alleged violation, specifics of the unauthorised construction, and the legal basis for the demolition.

Moreover, any demolition must be videographed, with failure to comply potentially leading to contempt of court.

"Respect for the rule of law and the safeguarding of citizens’ rights against arbitrary state action are fundamental," observed the bench. "Unlawful demolitions foster lawlessness, undermining constitutional democracy.”