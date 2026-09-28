SC to examine challenge to acquittal of 22 in Sohrabuddin encounter case

Supreme Court issues notice on plea challenging Bombay High Court's 7 May decision upholding acquittal of 22 accused in alleged killings of Sohrabuddin Shaikh, Kausar Bi and Tulsiram Prajapati.

Case originally involved 38 accused, including then Gujarat home minister Amit Shah, former Rajasthan home minister Gulab Chand Kataria and senior cops D.G. Vanzara, Rajkumar Pandiyan and Dinesh M.N.

Supreme Court bench flags the fact that 92 of 210 prosecution witnesses turned hostile, says it will examine selected witness statements.

The Supreme Court on Monday, 28 September agreed to examine a plea challenging the Bombay High Court's decision to uphold the acquittal of all 22 accused in the alleged fake encounter killings of gangster Sohrabuddin Shaikh, his wife Kausar Bi and his aide Tulsiram Prajapati, while flagging the fact that 92 prosecution witnesses had turned hostile during the trial.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V. Mohana issued notice on a plea filed by Sohrabuddin's brother Nayabuddin Shaikh challenging the Bombay High Court's 7 May judgment.

The bench indicated that it would examine selected witness statements relevant to the acquittals. "We would like to see statements of some witnesses. We are not summoning the record. You give us whatever three-four statements you feel are vital. We will examine the acquittal," the CJI said.

Justice Bagchi said the fact that 92 prosecution witnesses had turned hostile warranted consideration, particularly in assessing whether the trial had been fair and just. "Ninety-two witnesses turning hostile is a concern. Whether there was a fair and just trial… that's to be considered," he said.