SC to hear Abbas Ansari’s plea against Gangsters Act on 17 September

The Supreme Court is slated to hear on Tuesday, 17 September, the plea of jailed MLA Abbas Ansari of the Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP) against slapping of the stringent Gangsters Act by the Uttar Pradesh Police.

On 17 September, a bench of justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan will also take up for hearing another plea filed by Abbas Ansari, the elder son of late gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, seeking bail in connection with an unlawful jail visit case.

In an earlier hearing, the top court decided to adjourn the hearing after the state government’s counsel sought time to file a short affidavit.

Ansari, when lodged at Chitrakoot jail, was caught meeting his wife Nikhat illegally in the jail in connivance with prison officials.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, who appeared on behalf of Abbas Ansari, apprehended that his client may be booked afresh under the Gangsters Act to frustrate the possibility of his release on bail.