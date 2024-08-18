Supreme Court to hear BRS leader K. Kavitha's bail pleas on 20 August

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on Tuesday, 20 August, BRS leader K. Kavitha's pleas seeking bail in corruption and money laundering cases linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.

The apex court had on 12 August sought responses from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Kavitha's pleas challenging the Delhi High Court's 1 July verdict denying her bail in these cases.

As per the cause list of 20 August uploaded on the top court website, a bench of justices B.R. Gavai and K.V. Viswanathan is slated to hear her pleas.

During the arguments on 12 August, Kavitha's counsel had sought bail contending that she has been in custody for around five months and the charge sheet and prosecution complaint have already been filed by the CBI and the ED respectively.

A prosecution complaint is the ED's equivalent of a charge sheet.

Her lawyer had referred to the apex court's verdicts on the pleas filed by Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and Aam Aadmi Party leader Manish Sisodia.