Supreme Court to hear CBI's appeal against Chanda Kochhar’s bail today

The Supreme Court will hear on Friday, 6 September a plea filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against a decision of the Bombay High Court releasing former ICICI Bank chief Chanda Kochhar on bail in the alleged Videocon loan fraud case.

A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Sanjay Kumar will take up the CBI’s special leave petition for hearing.

Earlier in February this year, the top court had disposed of the central investigative agency’s plea against the January 2023 decision of the Bombay HC granting interim bail to Kochhar.

However, it had granted liberty to the CBI to file a fresh appeal against the final decision of the High Court confirming the interim bail granted to the Kochhar couple.

In a decision pronounced on 6 February, a Division Bench of Justices Anuja Prabhudessai and Nitin R. Borkar of the Bombay High Court confirmed the interim bail order passed in January last year.