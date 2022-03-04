Supreme Court to hear on March 11 plea for cancellation of bail of Ashish Mishra in Lakhimpur case

The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear on March 11 a plea challenging grant of bail by the Allahabad High Court to Ashish Mishra, son of Union minister Ajay Mishra, in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri violence that left eight people, including four farmers, dead.

A bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana took note of the submissions of lawyer Prashant Bhushan that the other accused in the case are moving courts for grant of bail citing the relief granted to Ashish Mishra.

I can list on March 11 only. Other judges have to be available, the CJI said.