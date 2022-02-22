Supreme Court to hear on Wednesday plea seeking cancellation of offline board exams for classes 10, 12

A bench headed by Justice A M Khanwilkar said that advance copy of the petition be served to the standing counsel for the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and other respondents concerned.

The plea was mentioned for urgent listing before the bench, also comprising Justices Dinesh Maheshwari and C T Ravikumar.

The counsel, appearing for petitioner Anubha Shrivastava Sahai, mentioned the matter and requested the bench to list it urgently.