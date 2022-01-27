Supreme Court to hear plea against Bombay HC's reduced working hours

According to petitioner Ghanshyam Upadhyay, the principal bench of the High Court has been "functioning only for name's sake" causing hardships to the litigants and advocates due to the court's Standard Operating Procedure (SOP).



In view of the spiralling Covid cases in the city, the Bombay High Court on January 10 had decided to limit its working hours to just three hours each weekday until January 28. The timing of the court is from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. without a lunch break from Monday to Friday, as per the schedule.

Due to the reduced hours, the fundamental rights of citizens are being jeopardised and violated and it was a matter of great concern and public importance, the plea contended.