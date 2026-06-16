SC to hear plea challenging changes to Banke Bihari Temple rituals, darshan timings
Sevayats challenge decisions of court-appointed management committee as apex court reviews temple traditions and Vrindavan development plans
The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear a petition on Tuesday filed by sevayats of the Shri Banke Bihari Temple in Vrindavan challenging a series of decisions taken by the court-appointed high-powered management committee overseeing the temple's affairs.
According to the apex court's cause list, a Bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice V. Mohana will take up the matter.
The petitioners have argued that certain measures introduced by the management committee have interfered with long-standing religious traditions and customary practices followed at the temple. Among the key concerns raised are the extension of darshan hours and the discontinuation of the traditional "Dehri Puja" ritual.
The hearing is also expected to examine broader issues related to the administration of the temple and ongoing plans for the development of the surrounding area in Vrindavan.
During an earlier hearing on 26 May, the Supreme Court expanded the composition of the high-powered committee by inducting four elected representatives from the Raj Bhog and Shayan Bhog Goswami groups. The move was aimed at ensuring that traditional religious stakeholders have a greater role in decisions concerning temple management.
The court had directed the newly inducted members to work together in proposing measures to preserve established customs while improving the day-to-day functioning of the shrine. They were also asked to provide recommendations regarding temple timings, taking into account seasonal and weather-related considerations.
At the same hearing, the apex court emphasised the need for comprehensive development of the area around the temple and directed the Uttar Pradesh government and the management committee to prepare an integrated development plan.
The proposed blueprint is expected to cover a range of civic and infrastructure requirements, including road improvements, regulation of commercial activity, enhanced pilgrim facilities, drinking water supply, healthcare services, resting areas, transport connectivity and amenities for women, children, senior citizens and differently abled devotees.
The state government and the committee have been asked to submit a detailed report outlining proposed measures for the court's consideration.
The high-powered management committee was constituted by the Supreme Court in August 2025 and is headed by retired Allahabad High Court judge Justice Ashok Kumar. It was tasked with supervising the temple's daily administration, crowd management, pilgrim safety, public amenities and long-term development initiatives.
At the time of constituting the committee, the Supreme Court had also stayed provisions of the Shri Bankey Bihari Ji Temple Trust Ordinance, 2025. The ordinance empowered the Uttar Pradesh government to establish a separate trust for managing the temple. The court's stay remains in force pending adjudication of the ordinance's validity before the Allahabad High Court.
With IANS inputs