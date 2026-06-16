SC to hear plea challenging changes to Banke Bihari Temple rituals, darshan timings

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear a petition on Tuesday filed by sevayats of the Shri Banke Bihari Temple in Vrindavan challenging a series of decisions taken by the court-appointed high-powered management committee overseeing the temple's affairs.

According to the apex court's cause list, a Bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice V. Mohana will take up the matter.

The petitioners have argued that certain measures introduced by the management committee have interfered with long-standing religious traditions and customary practices followed at the temple. Among the key concerns raised are the extension of darshan hours and the discontinuation of the traditional "Dehri Puja" ritual.

The hearing is also expected to examine broader issues related to the administration of the temple and ongoing plans for the development of the surrounding area in Vrindavan.

During an earlier hearing on 26 May, the Supreme Court expanded the composition of the high-powered committee by inducting four elected representatives from the Raj Bhog and Shayan Bhog Goswami groups. The move was aimed at ensuring that traditional religious stakeholders have a greater role in decisions concerning temple management.

The court had directed the newly inducted members to work together in proposing measures to preserve established customs while improving the day-to-day functioning of the shrine. They were also asked to provide recommendations regarding temple timings, taking into account seasonal and weather-related considerations.

At the same hearing, the apex court emphasised the need for comprehensive development of the area around the temple and directed the Uttar Pradesh government and the management committee to prepare an integrated development plan.