SC to hear pleas challenging constitutionality of sedition in January

The Supreme Court on Wednesday said it will hear a batch of petitions challenging the constitutionality of the colonial-era penal provision of sedition in January next year.

“List the case in January, 2024,” ordered a bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud, and justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra.

In terms of the standing operating procedure (SoP) issued by the apex court, the bench appointed one nodal counsel from each side to compile the written submission, case laws and other pleadings.

Senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan, appearing for the petitioners, urged the top court to list the batch of petitions challenging the constitutionality of Section 124A (sedition) of the IPC before a seven-judge bench. At this, CJI Chandrachud said he will pass relevant orders in the matter.

Earlier in September, the Supreme Court had ordered that its earlier judgment rendered in the Kedar Nath case upholding the constitutionality of Section 124A (sedition) of the IPC requires a reconsideration by a larger bench of a minimum of five judges.