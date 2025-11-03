SC to issue directions on stray dog feeding in institutions on 7 November
The Supreme Court on Monday, 3 November, signalled firm intent to tackle the growing menace of stray dogs across India’s public institutions, observing that it would issue specific directions on 7 November to address the problem — especially in government and public sector establishments where employees have been “supporting, feeding, and encouraging” the canines.
A special three-judge bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta, and N.V. Anjaria took up the long-pending issue, noting that the “institutional menace” of unchecked feeding and care within campuses had created serious safety concerns.
“We will be issuing directions with respect to the menace being faced in government and public sector institutions, where employees are supporting and encouraging dogs in those areas,” justice Nath observed, indicating that the top court’s next order would go beyond routine compliance monitoring.
When one of the advocates requested to be heard before any such directions were passed, Justice Mehta was unequivocal: “For institutional matters, we are not going to hear any arguments at all. Sorry.”
The bench noted the presence of chief secretaries from most states and Union Territories, who were directed earlier to appear in person for failing to file compliance affidavits on the implementation of the Animal Birth Control (ABC) Rules.
The court allowed an exemption plea from Kerala’s chief secretary, acknowledging the presence of a principal secretary instead, and ordered that the Animal Welfare Board of India be made a party to the proceedings.
Solicitor general Tushar Mehta informed the bench that most states and UTs had now filed their compliance reports. Listing the matter for orders on 7 November, the bench clarified that the personal appearance of chief secretaries would no longer be required — though they may be summoned again if non-compliance continues.
The hearing comes after the top court’s sharp remarks on 27 October, when it chastised several states for ignoring its directives. At that time, the bench warned that such negligence “showed the country in a poor light abroad,” as dog-bite incidents, particularly among children, continued unabated.
The suo motu case, initiated on 28 July, stemmed from alarming media reports of rabies deaths caused by stray dog bites in the national capital. Since then, the Supreme Court has expanded the case’s scope to cover the entire country — directing all states and UTs to report on infrastructure, including dog pounds, veterinary personnel, dog-catching squads, vehicles, and cages.
The forthcoming directions, expected on 7 November, are likely to serve as a blueprint for managing India’s stray dog crisis — balancing compassion with public safety, and ensuring that the ABC Rules are implemented with uniformity and accountability nationwide.
With PTI inputs
