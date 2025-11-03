SC to issue directions on stray dog feeding in institutions on 7 November

The Supreme Court on Monday, 3 November, signalled firm intent to tackle the growing menace of stray dogs across India’s public institutions, observing that it would issue specific directions on 7 November to address the problem — especially in government and public sector establishments where employees have been “supporting, feeding, and encouraging” the canines.

A special three-judge bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta, and N.V. Anjaria took up the long-pending issue, noting that the “institutional menace” of unchecked feeding and care within campuses had created serious safety concerns.

“We will be issuing directions with respect to the menace being faced in government and public sector institutions, where employees are supporting and encouraging dogs in those areas,” justice Nath observed, indicating that the top court’s next order would go beyond routine compliance monitoring.

When one of the advocates requested to be heard before any such directions were passed, Justice Mehta was unequivocal: “For institutional matters, we are not going to hear any arguments at all. Sorry.”