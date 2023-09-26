Supreme Court to reconsider immunity for MPs and MLAs in bribery cases

A seven-judge bench of the Supreme Court, headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud, will reconsider the apex court's 1998 verdict granting MPs and MLAs immunity from prosecution for taking bribe to make a speech or vote in Parliament and state legislatures.

A notice, uploaded on the apex court website, said the bench will hear the matter on 4 October.

"Constitution Bench comprising the Chief Justice of India, Justice A S Bopanna, Justice M M Sundresh, Justice Pamidighantam Sri Narasimha, Justice J B Pardiwala, Justice Sanjay Kumar and Justice Manoj Misra is constituted to hear criminal appeal no. 451/2019 titled Sita Soren vs Union of India on 4 October (Wednesday)," the notice said.

Nearly 25 years after the JMM bribery scandal rocked the country, the apex court had on September 20 agreed to reconsider its 1998 judgment, saying it was an important issue having a significant bearing on "morality of polity".

A five-judge bench of the apex court had decided to refer the issue to a larger seven-judge bench.