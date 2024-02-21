Vedanta Sterlite plant: SC bats for environmental safeguards, says can't be oblivious to community concerns

The Supreme Court on Wednesday told Sterlite Copper, a Vedanta group firm, that it cannot be oblivious to the wider concerns of the local community in Tamil Nadu's Thoothukudi, and will have to implement the environmental safeguards suggested by the proposed expert panel before its plant can be reopened.

The court had said on 14 February that a panel of domain experts may be set up to inspect the closed plant, suggest further compliance of green norms, and the way forward.

The plant has been closed since May 2018 after 13 people were killed as police opened fire to quell a protest over alleged pollution caused by it.

A bench of Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud and justices J.B. Pardiwala and Manoj Misra said keeping the plant shut would not serve any purpose but at the same time, the court has to be mindful of public health and welfare.

"They are voiceless people. They all cannot come here. We cannot be oblivious to the wider concerns of the community," CJI Chandrachud said. "We may not be able to direct that you start operating today, but we can ensure that terms are put to you by an expert panel so that a red category industry can start on deposit of a certain amount and on satisfying environmental safeguards."

Industrial units with a pollution index score of 60 or above are categorised as red.

The bench told senior advocate Shyam Divan, appearing for the company, that it cannot fault the high court verdict which upheld the closure and said if there is a gas leak in future, the moral responsibility would lie with this court.