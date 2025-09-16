Supreme Court’s Waqf Act order a partial balm, not a final remedy

The Supreme Court’s interim order of 15 September 2025 on the Waqf (Amendment) Act stands as a revealing case study of the famed judicial dictum ‘Justice must not only be done but must also be seen to be done’ established by Lord Hewart in R. v Sussex Justices.

This legal canon demands a display of clear integrity, with a judicial demeanour that inspires public confidence in transparency and procedural fairness. The recent order, while grounded in legal reasoning, leaves divided the perception of whether justice was delivered — and that divide runs along sharp communal and political lines.

What the interim order does — and does not

By refusing to stay the entire amended law but pausing select provisions, the Supreme Court splits the difference between minority anxieties and executive intent. The Court has stayed:

the requirement that a waqf can only be created by someone who has practiced Islam for five years, citing the arbitrariness and lack of a verification mechanism;

the provision allowing a district collector to unilaterally derecognise waqf land, reiterating the importance of separation of powers and judicial oversight;

the larger proportion of non-Muslims in the central and state waqf boards, capping the numbers but not removing the requirement entirely.

In addition, the order expresses a preference that, as far as possible, the chief executive officer of a waqf board should be Muslim.

However, the Court left untouched several other divisive amendments in the Act — like the abolition of the ‘waqf by user’ doctrine and the requirement that government-recorded land cannot be categorised as waqf, even if an institution has stood on it for centuries.