Supriya Sule alleges Rs 4,800 Cr scam in Ladki Bahin Yojana, seeks white paper, probe

NCP (Sharad Pawar) leader Supriya Sule on Monday alleged a Rs 4,800 crore scam in the Maharashtra government’s flagship Ladki Bahin Yojana and called for a white paper and an independent inquiry into the scheme.

Addressing reporters, Sule claimed that a significant number of genuine beneficiaries have been excluded from the scheme, under which women aged 21 to 65 with an annual family income of up to Rs 2.5 lakh are entitled to Rs 1,500 per month.

“Nearly 25 to 26 lakh names have been struck off the scheme, of which around two lakh are from Pune alone. On what basis were forms initially accepted, and now, on what criteria have these names been removed?” the Baramati MP asked.

She also pointed out that even men had been registered as beneficiaries, questioning the government’s verification process. “Was the administration unable to distinguish between male and female applicants? What kind of software was used, and who deployed it? This entire matter warrants a thorough investigation,” she said.

Alleging large-scale irregularities, Sule urged Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to release a CAG report and a white paper. “If the state government fails to do so, we will be left with no option but to approach Delhi. I am, however, confident that the chief minister will take action,” she said.

On Sunday, state minister Chhagan Bhujbal had appealed to ineligible beneficiaries to voluntarily withdraw their names and insisted that men who enrolled should face action.