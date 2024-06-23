Suraj Revanna arrested for alleged sexual abuse of party worker

JD(S) MLC Suraj Revanna -- the brother of former MP Prajwal Revanna who is facing allegations of sexually abusing several women -- was arrested on Sunday, 23 June, on charges of "unnatural offences" against him, police sources said.

He was booked on Saturday for allegedly sexually abusing a party worker a few days ago and has been booked under different sections of the IPC, including "unnatural offences."

Suraj was questioned at CEN police station in Hassan overnight, before he was arrested, the sources said.

A 27-year-old man had complained to the police that Suraj Revanna, the eldest son of Holenarasipura MLA H D Revanna, sexually abused him at his farmhouse in Ghannikada on 16 June.

Based on the complaint, the Holenarasipura police registered a case against the JD(S) MLC under IPC sections 377 (unnatural offences), 342 (wrongful confinement) and 506 (criminal intimidation) late on Saturday evening.

The police had contacted the victim in connection with the alleged sexual assault case and recorded his statement.

The police had also taken the victim for a medical test.

Sources said that the victim is being taken to Bengaluru for medical tests upon his insistence.

Reacting to the development, Suraj Revanna said that it is a political conspiracy against him, and he has no idea how long it will go.

"Baseless allegations are made against me and I outrightly reject these allegations. Things will be dealt with legally and an FIR is also lodged against the victim."