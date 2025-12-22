Surat court stays 7-year-old Jain girl’s ‘diksha’ after father moves plea

A family court in Surat has stepped in to halt the proposed religious initiation (diksha) of a seven-year-old Jain girl, after her father moved the court alleging that his estranged wife was pushing the child into monkhood against his express wishes.

On Monday, family court judge S.V. Mansuri granted an interim stay on the ceremony, which had been scheduled to take place in Mumbai on 8 February 2026. The court has also directed that the child must not participate in any preparatory or related rituals until the matter is heard further. The next hearing has been fixed for 2 January.

Confirming the order, the petitioner’s lawyer Samapti Mehta said the court had accepted the father’s plea for urgent relief. “The judge has asked the mother to file an affidavit clearly stating that the child will not take part in the diksha ceremony while the case is pending,” she said.

The case brings into focus a recurring and sensitive tension within sections of the Jain community, where instances of minors — sometimes very young — being initiated into ascetic life have periodically triggered legal, ethical and child rights debates. While Jain monastic traditions view renunciation as a voluntary and spiritually elevated choice, courts have in the past been asked to examine whether children are capable of giving informed consent to such a lifelong commitment.

According to the petition, the couple married in 2012 and have two children. They have been living separately since 2024. The father told the court that disagreements over their daughter’s proposed diksha were central to the marital breakdown.