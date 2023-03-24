'Surpanaka' controversy resurfaces: Renuka Chowdhury to file defamation against ‘megalomaniac' Modi
Renuka Chowdhary shared an old video of a Rajya Sabha session, where PM Modi compared her laugh to 'Ramayana' serial's character 'Surpanakha' - infamous for her deadly laughter
Following the conviction of Rahul Gandhi in 'Modi surname' defamation case by the Surat court, Congress stepped up its attack on BJP and PM Modi. Calling Modi a ‘classless megalomaniac’, Congress leader Renuka Chowdhury said she will now file a defamation case against him and see how fast the courts act now.
Tweeting the old clip of Modi, Chowdhury said, "This classless megalomaniac referred to me as Surpanakha on the floor of the house".
Chowdhury's comment came after said Rahul Gandhi was convicted for saying ‘how come all thieves have Modi surname’.
Rahul Gandhi was sentenced to two years of jail which was suspended for 30 days before which he will have to appeal against the court order. He was however, granted bail by the same court.
"Rahul Gandhi chose not to apologise for fighting against corruption. He chose not to apologise for fighting against fascism. He chose not to apologise for speaking the truth," Renuka Chowdhury said.
Modi while speaking in the Rajya Sabha amid interruption from the opposition in 2018 had said,"Sabhapati Ji, meri aapko prarthana hai Renuka Ji ko aap Kuch mat kahiye. Ramayan serial ke baad aise hasi sunane ka aaj saubhagya mila hai (Respected chairman, I request you to not say anything to Renuka ji. After Ramayan serial, got the opportunity to hear such laughter for the first time)".
Opposition accused the Modi government of silencing the voice of the opposition leaders through agencies like ED, CBI or through FIRs, defamation cases.
