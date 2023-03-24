'Surpanaka' controversy resurfaces: Renuka Chowdhury to file defamation against ‘megalomaniac' Modi

Following the conviction of Rahul Gandhi in 'Modi surname' defamation case by the Surat court, Congress stepped up its attack on BJP and PM Modi. Calling Modi a ‘classless megalomaniac’, Congress leader Renuka Chowdhury said she will now file a defamation case against him and see how fast the courts act now.

Tweeting the old clip of Modi, Chowdhury said, "This classless megalomaniac referred to me as Surpanakha on the floor of the house".