Surrender of 512 'Maoists' case: J'khand HC seeks status report from Centre, state govt

The Jharkhand High Court on Friday, August 11, heard a PIL seeking an inquiry into the case of the surrender of 512 tribal youths by declaring them as Maoists.

Chief Justice Sanjay Kumar Mishra directed the Centre and the Jharkhand government to file a status report.

The PIL was filed on behalf of Jharkhand Council for Democratic Rights. Advocate Rajeev Kumar appeared on behalf of the applicant.

It was claimed in the PIL that 512 youths of Jharkhand were falsely declared 'Maoists', and they were made to surrender.