Surrendered Maoist leader Devuji seeks lifting of ban on CPI (Maoist)

CPI (Maoist) leader Thippiri Tirupati, also known as Devuji, who recently surrendered before Telangana Police after decades in the underground movement, has called for the lifting of the ban on the organisation and its recognition as a political party.

Speaking to television channels, Devuji said the CPI (Maoist) should be recognised as a legal political organisation even though it does not intend to participate in electoral politics.

“We don’t want to enter the path of ballot. If we contest Parliament or Assembly elections it becomes the ballot path, and we do not want to participate in such elections,” he said.

He added that the CPI (Maoist) already considers itself a political party and demanded that the ban imposed on the outfit be withdrawn.

Demand for release of jailed sympathisers

Devuji also sought the release of individuals jailed across the country as alleged Maoist sympathisers.

He said those labelled as “urban naxals” or detained in connection with Maoist activities should be recognised as “political prisoners”.

The term “urban naxal”, he said, has no clear legal definition.

Meeting with Telangana chief minister

Referring to a recent meeting between surrendered Maoist leaders and Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, Devuji said they had urged the state government to support the demand for lifting the ban on the organisation.

According to him, the leaders requested the chief minister to recommend to the Union Home Ministry that the ban on CPI (Maoist) be removed and the organisation be recognised as a legal political party.

Devuji said Reddy had raised the issue with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, though he added that he was not aware of the outcome of that discussion.

Offer to dissolve armed wing

The surrendered leader also said the organisation could consider dissolving its armed wing, the PLGA (People’s Liberation Guerrilla Army), if the Centre and state governments initiated steps to recognise the CPI (Maoist) as a legal political entity.

Devuji said many people had died during the decades-long Maoist movement and described them as “martyrs”.

He said he and other former leaders were planning long-term initiatives to support the families of those who died in the movement.