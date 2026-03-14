Surrendered Maoist leader Devuji seeks lifting of ban on CPI (Maoist)
Former central committee member says outfit willing to dissolve armed wing if recognised as legal political organisation
CPI (Maoist) leader Thippiri Tirupati, also known as Devuji, who recently surrendered before Telangana Police after decades in the underground movement, has called for the lifting of the ban on the organisation and its recognition as a political party.
Speaking to television channels, Devuji said the CPI (Maoist) should be recognised as a legal political organisation even though it does not intend to participate in electoral politics.
“We don’t want to enter the path of ballot. If we contest Parliament or Assembly elections it becomes the ballot path, and we do not want to participate in such elections,” he said.
He added that the CPI (Maoist) already considers itself a political party and demanded that the ban imposed on the outfit be withdrawn.
Demand for release of jailed sympathisers
Devuji also sought the release of individuals jailed across the country as alleged Maoist sympathisers.
He said those labelled as “urban naxals” or detained in connection with Maoist activities should be recognised as “political prisoners”.
The term “urban naxal”, he said, has no clear legal definition.
Meeting with Telangana chief minister
Referring to a recent meeting between surrendered Maoist leaders and Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, Devuji said they had urged the state government to support the demand for lifting the ban on the organisation.
According to him, the leaders requested the chief minister to recommend to the Union Home Ministry that the ban on CPI (Maoist) be removed and the organisation be recognised as a legal political party.
Devuji said Reddy had raised the issue with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, though he added that he was not aware of the outcome of that discussion.
Offer to dissolve armed wing
The surrendered leader also said the organisation could consider dissolving its armed wing, the PLGA (People’s Liberation Guerrilla Army), if the Centre and state governments initiated steps to recognise the CPI (Maoist) as a legal political entity.
Devuji said many people had died during the decades-long Maoist movement and described them as “martyrs”.
He said he and other former leaders were planning long-term initiatives to support the families of those who died in the movement.
Views on Maoist conflict
Responding to questions about Maoist-related violence, Devuji said governments should take responsibility for deaths that occurred during the conflict.
He said a “war-like situation” emerged when Maoists sought to challenge the existing system and that casualties occurred on both sides, including security personnel.
According to him, governments provide housing and livelihood support to the families of security personnel killed in such incidents.
Comments on inequality and movement’s decline
Devuji said that despite changes brought by globalisation, exploitation and economic inequality continued in different forms.
Citing reports by organisations such as Oxfam, he said wealth remained concentrated in the hands of a small section of society.
On the decline of the Naxalite movement in recent years, he said delays in adapting strategies to changing social conditions were among the reasons for the weakening of the agitation.
Allegations on Maoist leader’s killing
Commenting on the killing of Maoist leader Hidma in Andhra Pradesh, Devuji alleged that the leader had been betrayed by a trusted associate.
He claimed that Hidma was captured and tortured before being killed, though authorities have not publicly responded to the allegation.
Devuji surrendered before Telangana Police on 24 February after more than four decades of underground activity.
Along with him, central committee member Malla Raji Reddy and two other Maoists—Bade Chokka Rao alias Jagan and Nune Narasimha Reddy alias Ganganna—also laid down their arms.
A native of Korutla town in Jagtial district of Telangana, Devuji joined CPI (ML) People’s War in January 1982 and had operated mainly in Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra