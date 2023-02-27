Surveys indicate gold deposits in Odisha

The areas where these gold deposits are likely to be present are Dimirimunda, Kushakala, Gotipur and Gopur in Keonjhar district, Joshipur, Suriaguda, Ruansila and Dhushura hill in Mayurbhanj district, and Adas in Deogarh district, he said.



The first surveys in these areas were conducted by the Directorate of Mines and Geology and the GSI in the 1970s and '80s, but the findings were not made public. A survey was again conducted over the last two years by the GSI, the minister said.