Suspect captured in Kerala train fire incident that claimed 3 lives

The bodies of a woman, an infant, and a man, who went missing from the train after the fire, were recovered from the tracks near Elathur railway station. Police believe they fell off the train or attempted to get down after seeing the fire.



According to police, the incident was probably pre-planned as he was carrying petrol in a bottle in his bag.





Kerala Police chief Kant said the suspect was apprehended due to the combined efforts of the Kerala SIT, central agencies and Maharashtra police.



Kant also said that the motive behind the attack could be ascertained only after the suspect was interrogated.



Kerala Police officials had reached Ratnagiri and the suspect would be handed over to them for further probe into the incident, a Maharahtra ATS official said earlier.