Chinese "spy pigeon" suspect detained for 8 months, now released

A pigeon, suspected to have been used by the Chinese for spying and kept in the custody of a veterinary hospital in Mumbai after being caught eight months back, has been released—so a police official said on Wednesday, 31 January.

The Bai Sakarbai Dinshaw Petit Hospital for Animals in Mumbai's Parel area sought the police's permission on Monday, 29 January, to release the bird. It was then freed on Tuesday, 30 January, an official from the RCF (Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers) police station said.

The pigeon had been caught in May last year at Pir Pau Jetty in suburban Chembur by the RCF police.