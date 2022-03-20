Suspected hooch kills 10 in dry Bihar during Holi

He also claimed that one of the deceased had, apparently, suffered a heart attack and another had a fall while climbing up a ladder.



Rita Kumari, SHO of University police station under which Sahibganj falls, similarly said that illicit liquor consumption could be confirmed only after an autopsy.



One Sahibganj resident lost his eyesight and is being treated at a hospital. Locals vented their ire on Sunday morning by burning tyres on the road. Traffic resumed after police had a word with them.



Besides, two people have died in Madhepura district's Murliganj block where, locals allege, hooch business is rampant.



Murliganj SHO Rajkishore Mandal said that the cause of the deaths could not be ascertained since the family members of the deceased had cremated the bodies before the police learnt about the incident.