Suspected mastermind of Odisha SI recruitment scam arrested near Nepal border

The suspected mastermind behind the sub-inspector recruitment scam in Odisha has been arrested from the India-Nepal border in Uttarakhand, police said on Sunday.

Shankar Prusty, who was absconding for over a month after the alleged irregularities surfaced on 30 September, was detained on Saturday with assistance from Uttarakhand Police and brought to Bhubaneswar on Sunday morning on transit remand, officials said.

"A team under the leadership of DSP Anila Anand of CID-CB was continuously following him. He was frequently changing his location. Finally, he was traced by the team and arrested near the Nepal border in Uttarakhand," the Crime Branch said in a statement.

Prusty owns Panchsoft Technologies, which had been sub-contracted part of the work to conduct the written examination for 933 sub-inspector posts in the police and other uniformed services.

With his arrest, the total number of people held in the alleged multi-crore scam has reached 124, including 114 job aspirants, police said. The arrested aspirants were granted bail two days ago.

Prusty was flown to Bhubaneswar from Delhi and taken directly to the Crime Branch headquarters in Cuttack for questioning, officials added.