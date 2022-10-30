National

Suspected Pakistani drone spotted on International Border in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba

A suspected Pakistani drone was spotted on the International Border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district

Representative image
Representative image
user

IANS

 A suspected Pakistani drone was spotted on the International Border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district.

Border security force (BSF) sources said that the suspected Pakistani drone was spotted in the Ramgarh sector of Samba district along the IB Saturday night.

"Searches are going on in the area," sources said.

Drones along the IB are being used by the terrorist outfits with the assistance of Pakistan's ISI to drop consignments of arms and ammunition on the Indian side of the border.

Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram 

Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines


Most Popular
Opinion ArticlesSubscribe NewspaperSubscribe Newspaper
Share
next
x