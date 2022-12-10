Suspected RPG fired at police station in Punjab's Tarn Taran: NIA likely to visit site

The Sarhali police station is situated on the Amritsar-Bathinda Highway. As of now, the police have not identified the attackers.



Besides a team of forensic experts, DGP Punjab Gaurav Yadav himself reached the spot and spoke to senior police officials.



The team recovered the rocket launcher from the police station and a part of it from the highway.



As per experts, the attackers might have been in a car and fled soon after launching the rocket.



Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann while speaking at a press event said that the law and order situation in Punjab is under control.



"Gangsters didn't rise in my era; they were here already. But we are controlling them. We are upgrading our police system," he said.



Notably, this is the second attack with a rocket launcher in the state. On May 8, Punjab Police Intelligence's headquarters was attacked in a similar manner.