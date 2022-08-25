Suspended BJP MLA Raja Singh arrested again

Following massive protests over his offensive remarks against the Prophet, the police had arrested Raja Singh on Tuesday. He, however, was granted bail by a city court the same day.



The 14th Additional Metropolitan Court in Nampally, rejected the remand report of the police on the ground that they did not issue notices to the MLA under 141A of CrPC.



Cases against the MLA were booked at various police stations in different parts of Hyderabad and other districts of Telangana for promoting enmity between the sections of people on the grounds of religion.



He was arrested in connection with the cases booked at two police stations. However, during arguments on his bail petition, his counsel had brought to the notice of the court that the police did not follow the Supreme Court guidelines with regard to the cases under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections which provide for maximum punishment of seven years imprisonment.