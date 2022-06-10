Suspended students shun hijab to attend classes, Karnataka Education Department relieved

Seven girl students, who were suspended from the Government First Grade College at Uppinangady in Dakshina Kannada district for insisting on wearing hijab, have submitted apology letters and started attending classes.



College principal Shekar M.D. has confirmed this and stated that the students are attending classes from Wednesday after the completion of their suspension period.



The issue has been discussed with their parents. Forty-five students resumed attending classes out of the 101 who insisted that they will attend classes only with hijab, Shekar said.