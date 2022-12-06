SUV owned by ex-UP minister's son mows down PRD jawan, driver held

Giving details, Amethi Superintendent of Police Elamaran G said that Avanish Kumar was speeding in the white SUV and when it reached near Inhauna turn on the Lucknow-Varanasi highway, the bike ridden by PRD jawan intercepted it.



"The SUV crushed the jawan and was trying to flee when the locals stopped the vehicle and informed the police," said the SP.



The police team immediately detained the driver and checked the papers of the vehicle and found it to be registered in the name of the SP MLA's son Anurag.



Anurag's father, Gayatri Prajapati is in jail and convicted in a gangrape case, while cases related to accruing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income are under various stages of trial.